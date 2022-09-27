Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 3,571 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.