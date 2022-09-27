TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 257 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

