Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 37,335 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,335 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

