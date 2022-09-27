Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

VINP opened at $10.64 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $590.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.37.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

