Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 14,588 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMT opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.