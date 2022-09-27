Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 570 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,096,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.86 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

