TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE BAC opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $249.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

