Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $162.62 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.73 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

