Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 4.6% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $274.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.10.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

