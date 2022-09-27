Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for 1.2% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $273.69 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.64 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.48 and its 200-day moving average is $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

