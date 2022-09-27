Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.63% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

