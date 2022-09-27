Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 2.5% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Align Technology by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after buying an additional 325,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Shares of ALGN opened at $219.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.71. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.24 and a 1 year high of $720.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

