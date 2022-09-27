Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,965,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

