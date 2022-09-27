Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

