16,397 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Generac accounts for 1.7% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 36.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Generac by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 100.0% in the second quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $181.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.