Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.27 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up approximately 5.9% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $120.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.08.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

