Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $14.23 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 6.8% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $185.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.43 and a 1-year high of $455.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

