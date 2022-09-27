Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49. Avient also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.58 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Avient has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $61.46.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.