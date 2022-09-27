Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $231.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $230.20 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

