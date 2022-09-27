Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 115,963 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 115,963 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,227,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

