Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $162,515,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 755,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 120,397 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE RTX opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.