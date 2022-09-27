Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.85 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,420 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.79 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

