Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,555,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,254,000 after purchasing an additional 416,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,575,000 after buying an additional 854,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.