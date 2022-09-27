Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $18.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

