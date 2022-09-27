Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,074 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

