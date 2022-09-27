Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

