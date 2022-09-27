Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

