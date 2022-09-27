Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 84,852 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,852 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

