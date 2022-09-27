Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 481,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,965,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

