Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

