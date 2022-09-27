Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Plans $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

