Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Lowered to $302.00 at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $306.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.94.
NYSE:ESS opened at $240.98 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $237.89 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.29 and a 200-day moving average of $293.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
