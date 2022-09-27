W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 162.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Shares of WPC opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $89.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

