Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Plans $2.20 Quarterly Dividend

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 140.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

ESS stock opened at $240.98 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $237.89 and a one year high of $363.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 113.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 86,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

