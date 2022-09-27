Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 59,691 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,691 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $407.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

