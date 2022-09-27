3,650 Shares in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNFT. Siris Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,323 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.