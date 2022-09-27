Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 140,199 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,199 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 5.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

NYSE:UPS opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.11 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.