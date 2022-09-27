Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,105,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,071 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 7.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $77,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.7 %

ORCL stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40. The company has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.39 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

