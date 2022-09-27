Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.7 %

Moody’s stock opened at $250.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $248.51 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.33.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

