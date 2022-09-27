iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Boosted by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 633,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 15.8% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.