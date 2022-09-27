Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $61.79 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,449,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,634 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 5.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $61,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,284,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $456,762,000 after buying an additional 803,498 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,434,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 171,544 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,380,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 79,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.