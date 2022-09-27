Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $83.37 and a one year high of $146.28.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

