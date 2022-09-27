Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 479 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VAW opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $147.17 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.68.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

