SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on October 17th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 540.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

NYSE:SLG opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 22.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,723,000 after acquiring an additional 184,761 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 245.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 95.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

