Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $441,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $147.17 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.68.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

