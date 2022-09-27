The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

