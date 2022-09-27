Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

POCT opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

