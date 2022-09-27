Jacobs & Co. CA Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,152 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

