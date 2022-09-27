Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,938,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $81.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
