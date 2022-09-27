Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.87 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,017,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 186,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

NYSE MMM opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $111.62 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

